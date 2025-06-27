WhatsApp scam alert! Amul warns against fake ₹5,000 vouchers with ‘Amul Girl’. Here's what customers should do

Gujarat-based dairy cooperative society Amul has warned customers regarding a scam where fake vouchers are being distributed on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. This scam features the popular ‘Amul girl’ image alongside the brand's logo, offering ₹5,000 to customers when they click a link.

In a post on the social media platform X, Amul issued a public interest advisory and wrote, “We wish to inform you a fake gift voucher message featuring the Amul Girl is being shared on WhatsApp and social media. This voucher has not been created by Amul.”

The brand further said, “In the said message, a webpage link is autogenerated and is misleading the customers to fraudulent websites.”

Amul informed that they blacklisted many such links and will take legal action as well against the perpetrators of such a fraudulent scheme.

What should customers do? Amul has recommended three measures for customers to prevent falling victim to such scams.

Customers are urged to avoid clicking on any such links.

Upon receiving such a message or a link, customers must share the information alert with those who have shared the fake message with them.

For any further queries, customers can reach out via customer care toll-free mumber-1800 258 3333 or email to customercare@amul.coop.

The latest Amul scam adds to a list of online scams across the country. In the 2023-24 annual report released by the Union Home Ministry, a total of 43,797 complaints regarding cyber frauds through WhatsApp were filed, with 22,680 complaints against Telegram and 19,800 regarding Instagram were filed for the first quarter of 2024, as Mint reported on January 1, 2025.

