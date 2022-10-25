WhatsApp services resume after over an hour's outage

WhatsApp services resume after over an hour's outage1 min read . 03:21 PM IST
- WhatsApp services have started to resume for mobile and web application after over an hour's outage
WhatsApp services have started to resume for mobile and web application after over an hour's global outage. The services were restored for some users after the unexplained disruption that last over an hour.
The resumption of service has been confirmed by several users.
Popular messaging app WhatsApp was slowly coming back online by on Tuesday, with some users in India, Asia and the United Kingdom saying they were able to send and receive some messages and videos.
Users across the world had reported issues with the platform earlier on Tuesday.
WhatsApp's services across many parts of India and the world were disrupted on Tuesday afternoon as thousands of users were unable to send or receive messages on the Meta-owned platform.
After the snag hit, WhatsApp had said it is working to restore services.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson said in a statement.
#Whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, and many users took to the microblogging platform to share funny memes on the issue.
Downdetector reported a significant rise in complaints around Whatsapp outage; nearly 29,000 reports were flagged by users.
Downdetector's heatmap was showing WhatsApp users in major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Kolkata were impacted by the disruption.
"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said on Tuesday.
#whatsappdown was trending on Twitter, with more than 70000 tweets and hundreds of memes flooding the internet.
"Don't recheck your internet connection... WhatsApp is down right now," a user tweeted.
Users around the world, including those in the UK, India, United Arab Emirates and Hong Kong, reported disruptions. The downtime follows a widespread service disruption in the company’s services a year ago that led to user gains by rivals such as Signal and Telegram.
(With inputs from agencies)
