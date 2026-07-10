Subscribe

WhatsApp, Telegram submit responses to MeitY on upcoming username feature: Here's what we know

Messaging platforms Telegram and Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday submitted their response to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the platforms' upcoming username feature.

Swati Gandhi
Published10 Jul 2026, 08:00 AM IST
Advertisement
WhatsApp responds to Centre's notice on upcoming username feature
WhatsApp responds to Centre's notice on upcoming username feature
AI Quick Read

Messaging platforms Telegram and Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday submitted their responses to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the platforms' upcoming username feature, with the responses being examined.

The development comes a week after the Central government issued a notice to Meta last week, questioning its move to introduce the upcoming username feature on WhatsApp and flagging concerns that it could increase incidents of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams, and impersonation attacks, news agency PTI reported.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

About the Author

Swati Gandhi

Swati Gandhi is a digital journalist with over four years of experience, specialising in international and geopolitical issues. Her work focuses on fo...Read More

Fraud
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and US news.
HomeNewsIndiaWhatsApp, Telegram submit responses to MeitY on upcoming username feature: Here's what we know
Advertisement
Read Next Story