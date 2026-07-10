WhatsApp, Telegram submit responses to MeitY on upcoming username feature: Here's what we know

Messaging platforms Telegram and Meta-owned WhatsApp on Thursday submitted their responses to the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) regarding the platforms' upcoming username feature, with the responses being examined.
The development comes a week after the Central government issued a notice to Meta last week, questioning its move to introduce the upcoming username feature on WhatsApp and flagging concerns that it could increase incidents of online fraud, phishing, digital-arrest scams, and impersonation attacks, news agency PTI reported.
This is a developing story. More details awaited.