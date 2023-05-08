WhatsApp to soon bring admin review feature for Android users: What is it and how it will help users2 min read . Updated: 08 May 2023, 04:30 PM IST
WhatsApp admin review option will be available within the group settings section. Reported messages will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app, located within group info.
WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. The Meta-owned app has over 2 billion users worldwide. As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon get a new feature called ‘Admin review’ to improve group experience for its users.
