WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging apps. The Meta-owned app has over 2 billion users worldwide. As per a report by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp may soon get a new feature called ‘Admin review’ to improve group experience for its users.

As per the report, the upcoming feature will allow group members to report specific messages to the group admin. It will provide WhatsApp group admins with tools to help them better moderate their groups.

WaBetaInfo report says that the feature has been spotted in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.8 update available on the Google Play Store.

How does the Admin review feature on WhatsApp work?

Once enabled, group members will be able to report specific messages to the group admin. When a group member reports a message, it will be sent to the admin for review. With the new feature, group admins will be able to choose to delete the message for everyone in the group if they believe it is inappropriate or violates the group’s rules.

The new option will be available within the group settings section. Reported messages will only be visible to group admins within a new section of the app, located within group info.

As mentioned above, the ability to report messages to group admins is under development and it will be released to beta testers in a future update of the app.

In a related news, WhatsApp has rolled out new features including the ability to mute calls from unknown numbers, a redesigned user interface featuring a bottom navigation bar, the ability to create single-vote polls, and more for Android users. The feature has been introduced to the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.23.10.7 update.

Beta testers can now put unknown callers on silent mode via a toggle switch in the Settings > Privacy menu. This enables users to mute calls from potentially spammy phone numbers. However, these calls will still appear in the Calls log and notifications tab