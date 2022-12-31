WhatsApp tweets video with incorrect India map, Union Minister teaches a lesson

WhatsApp tweets video with incorrect India map, Union Minister teaches a lesson1 min read . 06:37 PM IST
- Earlier on 28 December, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle.
Union minister of state for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 31 December pointed out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle asked to correct India map, with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.
Union minister of state for Electronics & Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on 31 December pointed out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle asked to correct India map, with respect to Jammu and Kashmir.
He also cautioned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for the same few days ago regarding the same issue.
He also cautioned Zoom CEO Eric Yuan for the same few days ago regarding the same issue.
Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, “Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps."
Taking to Twitter, the Minister wrote, “Dear @WhatsApp - Rqst that u pls fix the India map error asap. All platforms that do business in India and/or want to continue to do business in India, must use correct maps."
Rajeev Chandrasekhar was pointing out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle which has shown incorrent map of India.
Rajeev Chandrasekhar was pointing out a video tweeted by WhatsApp's official handle which has shown incorrent map of India.
Earlier on 28 December, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. “you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in", he had tweeted.
Earlier on 28 December, Rajeev Chandrasekhar had hit out at Zoom CEO Eric Yuan who had shared an incorrect India map on his Twitter handle. “you may want to make sure u use correct maps of the countries u do / want to do business in", he had tweeted.
Following this, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. “I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!"
Following this, Yuan took down the tweet from his official account. “I recently took down a tweet that many of you had pointed out had issues with the map. Thank you for the feedback!!"