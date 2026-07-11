WhatsApp username row: Govt plans standard rules for messaging platforms, says report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is reportedly planning a uniform standard for messaging platforms operating in India. The development came on the heels of a controversy surrounding WhatsApp's new username feature.

The government recently moved to oppose WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, raising concerns that it could fuel online fraud, impersonation, and digital arrest scams while making law enforcement investigations more difficult.

Also Read | WhatsApp, Telegram reply to MeitY notices on upcoming username feature

“We are not in favour of WhatsApp introducing this feature. Given its massive user base in India, usernames could make impersonation, digital arrest scams, online fraud and even investigations by law enforcement more difficult,” sources in the government told The Hindustan Times.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platforms to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Common standards for messaging platforms An official privy to the matter told the HT, “We are also looking at bringing in common standards for messaging platforms so there is legal backing for such decisions."

"It cannot be that we stop one platform from rolling out a feature while allowing others to continue offering the same thing. The rules have to be uniform for everyone," the official was quoted as saying.

They added, "We will discuss this with all messaging platforms before taking a final decision."

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Govt notice to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal Notably, after sending a notice to WhatsApp, the IT Ministry had also shot off notices to Telegram and Signal, raising questions about their existing 'username' feature.

The ministry questioned how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks.

Telegram recently submitted its reply to the IT Ministry's notice on the 'username' feature, purportedly explaining the safeguards built into its username features.

On Thursday evening, the government received WhatsApp's reply to the notice on the 'username' feature. The reply of Telegram has also been received subsequently, sources told PTI.

"Submissions of both WhatsApp and Telegram are currently being examined by the government," they added.

Also Read | WhatsApp username feature has defenses against scams, says Meta

The content of the responses could not be immediately ascertained, and there was no official comment from either company, PTI reported on July 10.

While WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, Telegram's reach is a fraction of that.

Govt asks WhatsApp to halt rollout of username feature The IT Ministry issued a notice to WhatsApp, questioning the Meta-owned platform's proposed username feature, as the government flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

Also Read | WhatsApp username feature has defenses against scams, says Meta

The Centre had also directed WhatsApp not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".