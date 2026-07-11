WhatsApp username row: Govt plans standard rules for messaging platforms, says report

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity) is reportedly planning a uniform standard for messaging platforms operating in India. The development came on the heels of a controversy surrounding WhatsApp's new username feature.

The government recently moved to oppose WhatsApp’s proposed username feature, raising concerns that it could fuel online fraud, impersonation, and digital arrest scams while making law enforcement investigations more difficult.

Advertisement

Also Read | WhatsApp, Telegram reply to MeitY notices on upcoming username feature

“We are not in favour of WhatsApp introducing this feature. Given its massive user base in India, usernames could make impersonation, digital arrest scams, online fraud and even investigations by law enforcement more difficult,” sources in the government told The Hindustan Times.

The username feature essentially allows people on the messaging platforms to communicate without sharing their phone numbers.

Common standards for messaging platforms An official privy to the matter told the HT, “We are also looking at bringing in common standards for messaging platforms so there is legal backing for such decisions."

"It cannot be that we stop one platform from rolling out a feature while allowing others to continue offering the same thing. The rules have to be uniform for everyone," the official was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

They added, "We will discuss this with all messaging platforms before taking a final decision."

Also Read | Meta meets IT ministry on WhatsApp username concerns, to file response in 3 days

Govt notice to WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal Notably, after sending a notice to WhatsApp, the IT Ministry had also shot off notices to Telegram and Signal, raising questions about their existing 'username' feature.

The ministry questioned how the platforms are addressing concerns related to fraud and impersonation risks.

Telegram recently submitted its reply to the IT Ministry's notice on the 'username' feature, purportedly explaining the safeguards built into its username features.

On Thursday evening, the government received WhatsApp's reply to the notice on the 'username' feature. The reply of Telegram has also been received subsequently, sources told PTI.

"Submissions of both WhatsApp and Telegram are currently being examined by the government," they added.

Advertisement

Also Read | WhatsApp username feature has defenses against scams, says Meta

The content of the responses could not be immediately ascertained, and there was no official comment from either company, PTI reported on July 10.

While WhatsApp has 50 crore users in India, Telegram's reach is a fraction of that.

Govt asks WhatsApp to halt rollout of username feature The IT Ministry issued a notice to WhatsApp, questioning the Meta-owned platform's proposed username feature, as the government flagged concerns that it could materially increase online fraud, phishing, digital arrest scams, and impersonation attacks.

Also Read | WhatsApp username feature has defenses against scams, says Meta

The Centre had also directed WhatsApp not to launch the feature until consultations on the issue are completed "to the satisfaction of the government".

WhatsApp had subsequently assured the government that it would not roll it out in India until discussions are complete.

Advertisement

About the Author Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More ✕ Livemint For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home WhatsApp username row: Govt plans standard rules for messaging platforms, says report