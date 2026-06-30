Mint Explainer: How WhatsApp usernames could impact India's SIM-binding plan

WhatsApp users will now be able to reserve their usernames and interact without sharing their phone numbers, the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned messaging app said on Monday.
The announcement comes at a time when the Indian government wants messaging apps to implement SIM binding by the end of December, meaning users without an active SIM would be unable to access these apps.
Mint examines whether WhatsApp's usernames undermine India's push for SIM binding.
What are WhatsApp usernames?
WhatsApp usernames are a new way for people to identify themselves on the platform without revealing their phone numbers.
Today, anyone who wants to start a conversation on WhatsApp generally needs the other person's mobile number. Once usernames are rolled out, users will instead be able to create a unique handle, similar to usernames on Telegram, Signal, Instagram or X.