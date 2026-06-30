Mint Explainer: How WhatsApp usernames could impact India's SIM-binding plan

NEW DELHI : WhatsApp users will now be able to reserve their usernames and interact without sharing their phone numbers, the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned messaging app said on Monday.
NEW DELHI : WhatsApp users will now be able to reserve their usernames and interact without sharing their phone numbers, the Meta Platforms Inc.-owned messaging app said on Monday.
The announcement comes at a time when the Indian government wants messaging apps to implement SIM binding by the end of December, meaning users without an active SIM would be unable to access these apps.
The announcement comes at a time when the Indian government wants messaging apps to implement SIM binding by the end of December, meaning users without an active SIM would be unable to access these apps.
Mint examines whether WhatsApp's usernames undermine India's push for SIM binding.
What are WhatsApp usernames?
WhatsApp usernames are a new way for people to identify themselves on the platform without revealing their phone numbers.
Today, anyone who wants to start a conversation on WhatsApp generally needs the other person's mobile number. Once usernames are rolled out, users will instead be able to create a unique handle, similar to usernames on Telegram, Signal, Instagram or X.
“Usernames are our latest step to make WhatsApp even more private. There's no directory to browse and no suggestions—people will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time,” the company said in a blog post on its site.
The feature is particularly useful when interacting with strangers, businesses, communities, or people met through online marketplaces, where users may not want to disclose their personal mobile numbers.
What is SIM binding?
SIM binding is a security mechanism that links a digital account, application or device to a specific SIM card or mobile number.
In November 2025, the department of telecommunications (DoT) directed messaging platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, Signal, Arattai, Snapchat, Sharechat, Jiochat, and Josh, to ensure their services remain linked to users’ SIM cards and phone numbers. The original February deadline was pushed to the end of December after operating system providers, such as Apple Inc. and Google Llc, and companies posed technical challenges.
SIM binding has gained attention as regulators and financial institutions look for ways to curb digital fraud, impersonation and unauthorized access. It is especially relevant for banking, payments, and other sensitive digital services where verifying the user's identity is critical.
Can WhatsApp usernames bypass SIM-binding norms?
No. Even after usernames are introduced, WhatsApp accounts will still be tied to users' mobile numbers. The username simply becomes another way for people to discover or contact an account without seeing the underlying number. WhatsApp also said on its website that users are still required to have a phone number to use a WhatsApp account.
“Username would be a public layer, but behind that, the actual name of the user, WhatsApp will be under obligation to continue authentication via SIM cards and also implement SIM binding feature as per the government requirement,” said Amol Kulkarni, research director at consumer advocacy platform CUTS (Consumer Unity & Trust Society) International.
Will the feature benefit users?
There are mixed views among experts on whether the feature would benefit consumers as much, as it could still lead to impersonation issues. WhatsApp argues that a phone number is deeply personal and linked to many aspects of a user's life. There are situations where users may want to chat without sharing their mobile number.
On the other hand, entrepreneur and content creator Ankur Warikoo in a post on X said this could be a disaster, if the right anti-abuse systems are not set up by WhatsApp.
“I have fought a legal case against Meta's lack of attempt to bring down AI-generated ads showing my face, luring people into investment WhatsApp groups. I understand how massive this scam is and how easy it is to execute it in our country. So forgive me if, from a public figure's standpoint, this feature raises some serious concerns,” Warikoo said.
Some technology experts warned that bad actors could exploit similar-looking usernames to impersonate users and carry out scams.
What happens when SIM binding is implemented?
When messaging apps implement SIM binding, they must ensure that users' accounts remain linked to an active SIM card. Users who deactivate or lose access to their registered SIMs may need to re-authenticate before continuing to use these services. However, this requirement would operate in the background and would not affect WhatsApp's username feature, which is designed only to allow users to communicate without publicly sharing their mobile numbers.
The government’s directive targets a surge in digital fraud, with reported cyber-fraud losses exceeding ₹22,000 crore in 2025. The government’s view is that phone numbers, issued by telecom operators, provide a traceable identity layer.
However, experts said SIM binding becomes a device check rather than a true identity check, leaving the underlying vulnerability intact. For example, in a SIM-swap fraud, where a duplicate SIM is fraudulently issued, app-level checks would still authenticate the attacker as a legitimate user because the device carries a verified SIM.
In a 1 December 2025 release, the DoT said the frequent re-authentication would force criminals to repeatedly prove control of the device or SIM, increasing friction and detectability.