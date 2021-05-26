WhatsApp recently sued the Indian government for its new digital rules which the instant messaging application claimed will interfere with the end-to-end encryption provided by the company to the users. In response, the Indian government has come forward and claimed that it respects the "Right of Privacy" and it doesn't plan to violate the right.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad also stated that “none of the measures proposed by India will impact the normal functioning of WhatsApp in any manner whatsoever and for the common users, there will be no impact"

In the statement released by MeiTY, the government claimed that it does not plan to violate the 'Right to Privacy' when WhatsApp is required to disclose the origin of a particular message.

The government claims that such requirements are only in case when the message needs to be extracted "for prevention, investigation or punishment of very serious offences related to the sovereignty and integrity of India, the security of the State, friendly relations with foreign States, or public order, or of incitement to an offence relating to the above or in relation with rape, sexually explicit material or child sexual abuse material."

Union Minister Shri Ravi Shankar Prasad further stated that “the Government of India is committed to ensure the Right of Privacy to all its citizens but at the same time it is also the responsibility of the government to maintain law and order and ensure national security."

The Facebook-owned company, WhatsApp has claimed that the new digital rules have traceability requirements that will violate the 'Right to Privacy' as mentioned in the Puttaswamy judgement of 2017.

In accordance with the new rules, WhatsApp will have to unmask only people credibly accused of wrongdoing. However, the company claims it cannot do that alone in practice. Because messages are end-to-end encrypted, to comply with the law WhatsApp says it would have to break encryption for receivers, as well as "originators", of messages.

