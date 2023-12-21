WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in Delhi soon. How does this work?

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Thursday said the city government is likely to launch its WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in a couple of months, adding that the trial run for the project is slated to commence in a fortnight.

"We plan to start a trial run around January 15 and after that we will take one or two months to completely launch it," news agency PTI quoted the Delhi Transport minister as saying.

"We have already tied up with WhatsApp for this initiative. Only digital money will be involved. Either you buy the NCMC card or the digital ticket. This will also give a huge push to digital money," he said.

The digital ticketing system will check pilferage and theft that is usually witnessed in the handling of cash, the minister added.

Earlier the Delhi government officers had said the WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system will operate on similar lines as the one in use for the Delhi Metro.

It is important to note that Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has already a WhatsApp-based ticketing system in place. The service was launched in May 2023 and subsequently extended to all corridors of the Delhi Metro, including the Gurugram Rapid Metro.

How does this work?

The WhatsApp-based metro ticketing system allows passengers to purchase tickets quickly and easily from the comfort of their homes or workplaces. The chatbot is available in both English and Hindi and now covers all metro lines and metro stations in the Delhi-NCR. The ticket booking is available only between 6 am to 9 pm. Users can generate a maximum of 6 QR tickets in a single transaction and ticket cancellations are not permitted in WhatsApp Ticketing.

How a metro ticket is booked from WhatsApp

Send a message with the text "Hi" to +91 9650855800, OR scan the provided QR code at any metro station

Select your preferred language.

Tap on the "Buy Ticket"

Enter your journey details.

Select the number of tickets you need.

Review your source and destination stations before proceeding to pay.

You will get a link for payment.

After paying for the ticket, a QR-based ticket is generated on WhatsApp.

Each QR-based metro ticket remains valid for the entire day of purchase, but after entering the metro station, passengers have a 65-minute window to exit.

