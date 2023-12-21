WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in Delhi soon. How does this work?
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Thursday said the city government is likely to launch its WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in a couple of months, adding that the trial run for the project is slated to commence in a fortnight
Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot Thursday said the city government is likely to launch its WhatsApp-based bus ticketing system in a couple of months, adding that the trial run for the project is slated to commence in a fortnight.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message