WhatsApp’s case against Indian govt could be first true test of right to privacy

NEW DELHI: Messaging giant WhatsApp’s case against the Indian government may prove to be the first big test of India’s right to privacy laws, experts say. According to two lawyers who requested anonymity, the company could make valid legal arguments against the government’s Intermediary Rules, but the government too has enough arguments in its favour.

“The Puttaswamy judgement itself defines some exceptions to right to privacy, and this is perhaps the first time that these exceptions will truly be tested outside the purview of Aadhaar," said one of the lawyers. “As long as the government can prove that it (the new Intermediary Rules) do fall under the parameters described in the judgement, and the sitting judges for the case agree, it will fly for the government," she added.

The Puttaswamy judgement was a landmark ruling passed by the Supreme Court in 2017, which said a person’s right to privacy must be preserved except in cases where legality, necessity and proportionality are all weighed against it. Facebook-owned WhatsApp has argued that the traceability requirements put on intermediaries in the new IT rules, will violate the users’ privacy and is against the Puttaswamy judgement.

The rules require WhatsApp and other intermediaries to trace texts, tweets and posts to the first originator within the country. WhatsApp, along with many other privacy experts, argue that this will lead to an end for end-to-end encryption (E2EE) features provided by platforms, which ensures that text messages can only be read by the sender and receiver.

“Given that the judgment itself carves out exceptions against this broad spectrum of privacy, they would, as well, come into play when deciding the case. We cannot ignore the concerns of the Government about national security, but how sustainable the grounds of either party prove to be, it is only for the Hon'ble Court to adjudicate upon," said Siddharth Jain, Co-Founding Partner, PSL Advocates & Solicitors.

Lawyers said that WhatsApp will have to prove that the rules enforced by the government are beyond the “limited exceptions" carved out by the Puttaswamy judgement. “It’ll be interesting to see how a deeper level test can be developed from this decision," the person noted.

“The state’s security interests and prevention of crimes, traceability of the origin and the information itself, transmitted privately with end-to-end encryption over intermediary platforms is a very powerful and effective tool. However, such interventions by the state must satisfy tests of proportionally and identified legitimate thresholds, else such invasive tools will turn out to be potential weapons, infringing the privacy of individuals," said Rishi Anand, Partner, DSK Legal.

Further, the second person cited above said that an argument could be made that the rules allow the government “wide powers" to take data from platforms, which is inconsistent with the individual’s right to privacy. “The Intermediary Guidelines are very clear that if the government wants data, then it just needs to ask the intermediary, and they will have to provide it. But the data actually belongs to individuals, it’s not owned by the intermediaries. How can the government ask for that without consent? That’s the logic," he said.

WhatsApp’s argument that tracing the first originator of messages will require the platform to trace every message sent by every user is also a powerful point against the IT rules. The second person said that this is a violation of provisions in the Indian constitution, which should be clear to “any impartial courts". “The problem is that the government came out with these guidelines, which are very broad. That’s not necessarily consistent with the constitution," the person noted, saying that how a court reads these arguments eventually cannot be predicted right now.

Experts also said that the case will likely examine the criminal liability imposed on intermediaries through the rules. “How can you impose criminal punishment in a subordinate legislation that is not meant to be a criminal statute?" asked the person above.

