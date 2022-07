The instant messaging app -- Whatsapp -- is working on several features to enhance its user interface and is releasing a feature that allows group admins to delete any message for everyone, reported WABetInfo .

According to the report, the new feature to delete group messages for everyone will allow group admins to moderate their WhatsApp groups in a better way. The news feature was noticed in 2021.

For those who seek to check if the feature is available on their phones or not, they need to try deleting an incoming messaging in the group of which they are the admin. In case, the option 'delete for everyone' arrives, this means the feature is available on the account.

Apart from this, WhatsApp is also working on the 'kept messages' feature and through this update, which can be seen within chat info in a new section. A kept message is a disappearing message which is temporarily converted to a standard WhatsApp message after its expiration time. The latest update will be available on WhatsApp beta for android, iOS, and desktop versions soon.