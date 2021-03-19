WhatsApp’s privacy rules unlawful: Govt

The privacy policy “appears to provide an option to further manage, change, limit or delete your information of the policy, but upon close perusal, it is apparent that this ability is limited to a user’s profile name, picture, mobile number and the about information." “For the policy to be compliant with the rules, it must allow users to exercise this option for all kinds of data collected by WhatsApp, which are mentioned in the policy. The impugned privacy policy thus fails to fulfil these obligations," the affidavit read.