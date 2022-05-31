On May 30, the Commerce Ministry tightened norms for obtaining registration certificates for wheat export in order to prevent fraudulent practices, such as the submission of false documents by shady traders. The Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) published guidelines to all of its regional authorities (RAs) on May 19, requiring rigorous adherence before issuing Registration Certificates (RCs) to qualifying exporters. The DGFT is issuing these instructions after receiving information from sources that some unscrupulous exporters are submitting false back dated L/Cs with dates of issuance on or before May 13, 2022, for issuance of RCs.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}