Wheat harvest delay likely as rains slam standing crop1 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 10:46 PM IST
India is on alert over heatwaves which could pressure the economy, especially agriculture, power generation and water supply.
New Delhi: Squally weather and rains have damaged wheat crops in almost all key producer states, but ascertaining the extent of losses might take weeks, according to preliminary assessments by officials of a panel formed in view of anticipated early-summer heatwaves.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×