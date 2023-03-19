Wheat harvest delay likely as rains slam standing crop

“Half of my crop has fallen. When rains soil the crop, winds easily knock them off," said Budh Singh, a farmer from Amritsar and a local leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union. Wheat prices have taken a hit, traders said. “It’s like getting rains on a wedding-reception day. Everything was normal. Farmers kept harvested grains in the open. Spot prices have fallen," said CP Gupta, a wholesaler in Kota, Rajasthan.