Wheat prices may come down by ₹5-6/kg: Miller welcome govt's move2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 06:57 PM IST
The Centre on Wednesday announced that it will be off loading 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market from its pool stock in order to keep in check the rising prices of wheat and wheat flour
Roller Flour Millers Federation of India (RFMFI) on Thursday welcomed the government's decision to sell 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in the open market. It said the move will lead to a reduction in wheat and wheat flour (atta) prices by ₹5-6 per kg.
