Subscribe

Wheat procurement hits 29.7 million tonnes in 2025–26, highest in four years amid bumper crop

Strong government procurement, driven by state-level bonuses and record output, will boost food grain stocks. Procurement may exceed 32 million tonnes this year.

Vijay C. Roy
Published25 May 2025, 11:39 AM IST
Advertisement
Wheat production is projected at a record 115.43 MT for the 2024-25 rabi season, up 2% from 113.29 MT last year, according to the agriculture ministry (File Photo: PTI)
Wheat production is projected at a record 115.43 MT for the 2024-25 rabi season, up 2% from 113.29 MT last year, according to the agriculture ministry (File Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Government wheat procurement for the 2025-26 rabi marketing season (April–June) has crossed 29.7 million tonnes (MT) as of 22 May, the highest since the 2021-22 season, according to official data. Brisk purchases amid a bumper harvest is expected to ensure sufficient stocks for distribution through the public distribution system (PDS) and enable market intervention to curb price spikes.

Advertisement

Procurement stood at 26.6 MT in 2024–25, 26.2 MT in 2023–24, and just 18.8 MT in 2022–23.

Data from the Food Corp. of India (FCI) show that wheat procurement this year is up 13.5% from the same period last year, with purchases nearing completion in most major producing states.

Read this | Centre holds off wheat export ban rollback to rein in prices ahead of polls, festivals

Wheat production is projected at a record 115.43 MT for the 2024-25 rabi season, up 2% from 113.29 MT last year, according to the agriculture ministry. The increase is largely due to favourable weather and the absence of major crop damage from natural calamities.

Punjab leads with 11.9 MT procured by government agencies, according to a senior official in the state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department. Private traders in Punjab bought another 1.0 MT, of the total arrivals in the state of around 13 MT.

Advertisement

Madhya Pradesh and Haryana follow with 7.77 MT and 7.14 MT, respectively. Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh have recorded procurement of 1.83 MT and 1.0 MT.

Procurement from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan has seen a significant jump this year, driven by state-level incentives. Madhya Pradesh offered a bonus of 175 per quintal over the minimum support price (MSP) of 2,425, while Rajasthan announced a 150 bonus. Last year, Madhya Pradesh procured 4.8 MT and Rajasthan 1.2 MT.

Read this | India sets record grain production target of 354.64mt for 2025-26, to help boost rural demand

Anticipating a strong harvest, the central government had set a procurement target of 31.2 MT for this season, including targets of 12.4 MT from Punjab, 7.5 MT from Haryana, 6 MT from Madhya Pradesh, 3 MT from Uttar Pradesh, and 2 MT from Rajasthan. However, Union Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi recently indicated that actual procurement could touch 32–32.5 MT.

Advertisement

Also read | Natural farming is booming—now it may finally get a certification

The higher procurement is expected to support key welfare schemes and strengthen buffer stocks to stabilise market prices.

 
Stay updated with the latest Trending, India , World and United States news. Get breaking news and key updates here on Mint!
Business NewsNewsIndiaWheat procurement hits 29.7 million tonnes in 2025–26, highest in four years amid bumper crop
Read Next Story