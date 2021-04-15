Wheat procurement rises to 64.79 lakh tonnes, says Food Secretary

As per the latest data, 30 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured in Haryana, 20.63 lakh tonnes in Madhya Pradesh and 10.56 lakh tonnes in Punjab so far this year. About 1.83 lakh tonnes of wheat have been procured in Uttar Pradesh, 1.31 lakh tonnes in Rajasthan and 22,813 tonnes in Gujarat so far.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}