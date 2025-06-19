Wheat procurement surges, giving govt breathing room on food grain aid
After two years of shortfalls, strong procurement allows the government to maintain wheat-rice rations under its flagship welfare scheme. The timing is critical with key state elections approaching.
New Delhi: The Centre is confident of maintaining wheat-rice allocations under its Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) this year, buoyed by strong wheat procurement — a politically sensitive development ahead of key state elections, according to two officials familiar with the matter.