Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  Wheat stocks may be 80% higher than buffer requirement by April 23: Piyush Goyal

Wheat stocks may be 80% higher than buffer requirement by April 23: Piyush Goyal

Earlier on 13 May, the government suspended wheat export with immediate effect.
2 min read . 05:45 PM ISTLivemint

Citing the reason for revising the wheat production estimate to lower side, Piyush Goyal said early summer this year and a rise in global prices of wheat due to various geo-political reasons.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The wheat stocks in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns is expected to be 134 lakh tonnes at the start of FY23-24, 80 per cent more than the buffer norm, said the government on 22 July.

The wheat stocks in Food Corporation of India (FCI) godowns is expected to be 134 lakh tonnes at the start of FY23-24, 80 per cent more than the buffer norm, said the government on 22 July.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, said that the central pool stock of wheat as on July 1, 2022 is well above the foodgrains stocking norms.

Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal, in a written reply to Rajya Sabha, said that the central pool stock of wheat as on July 1, 2022 is well above the foodgrains stocking norms.

"As on July 1, 2022, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government agencies have 285.10 lakh tonnes of wheat stock under central pool against the stocking norm of 275.80 lakh tonnes," he said.

"As on July 1, 2022, Food Corporation of India (FCI) and state government agencies have 285.10 lakh tonnes of wheat stock under central pool against the stocking norm of 275.80 lakh tonnes," he said.

In the current 2022-23 marketing year, Goyal said the procurement of wheat has been about 188 lakh tonnes.

In the current 2022-23 marketing year, Goyal said the procurement of wheat has been about 188 lakh tonnes.

ALSO READ: India exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2022: Govt

ALSO READ: India exported nearly 30 lakh tonnes of wheat in 2022: Govt

"...it is expected that even after meeting out the requirement of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (up to September 2022) and Public Distribution System, the projected wheat stock as on April 1, 2023 would be 134 lakh tonnes against the stocking norm of 74.6 lakh tonnes," the minister said.

"...it is expected that even after meeting out the requirement of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (up to September 2022) and Public Distribution System, the projected wheat stock as on April 1, 2023 would be 134 lakh tonnes against the stocking norm of 74.6 lakh tonnes," the minister said.

The government distributed 5 kilograms free of cost foodgrains per person to around 80 crore people covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This is over and above regular distribution of subsidised NFSA foodgrains which is 35 kg per Antyodaya Anna Yojana family per month and 5 kg per month for priority household beneficiary.

The government distributed 5 kilograms free of cost foodgrains per person to around 80 crore people covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This is over and above regular distribution of subsidised NFSA foodgrains which is 35 kg per Antyodaya Anna Yojana family per month and 5 kg per month for priority household beneficiary.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme was introduced first in April 2020 and has been extended till September this year.

The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme was introduced first in April 2020 and has been extended till September this year.

Citing the reason for revising the wheat production estimate to lower side, Goyal said early summer this year and a rise in global prices of wheat due to various geo-political reasons.

Citing the reason for revising the wheat production estimate to lower side, Goyal said early summer this year and a rise in global prices of wheat due to various geo-political reasons.

"The government is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India first and also support the neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," Goyal said.

"The government is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India first and also support the neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," Goyal said.

Therefore, he said, the central government amended the export policy of wheat from free to prohibited.

Therefore, he said, the central government amended the export policy of wheat from free to prohibited.

"As per the available stock and further projections up to April 2023, the country has enough stock of foodgrains to cater to the requirement of PDS and other welfare scheme and to meet out any other eventuality," Goyal asserted.

"As per the available stock and further projections up to April 2023, the country has enough stock of foodgrains to cater to the requirement of PDS and other welfare scheme and to meet out any other eventuality," Goyal asserted.

Earlier on 13 May, the government suspended wheat export with immediate effect. Aiming at controlling the rising prices of wheat in the domestic market, the government moved the export of all varieties of wheat, including high-protein durum, from 'free' to the 'prohibited' category. India had exported a record 7 million tonnes of wheat during 2021-22 fiscal.

Earlier on 13 May, the government suspended wheat export with immediate effect. Aiming at controlling the rising prices of wheat in the domestic market, the government moved the export of all varieties of wheat, including high-protein durum, from 'free' to the 'prohibited' category. India had exported a record 7 million tonnes of wheat during 2021-22 fiscal.

With PTI inputs. 

With PTI inputs. 

 

 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.