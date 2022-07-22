Wheat stocks may be 80% higher than buffer requirement by April 23: Piyush Goyal

"...it is expected that even after meeting out the requirement of Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (up to September 2022) and Public Distribution System, the projected wheat stock as on April 1, 2023 would be 134 lakh tonnes against the stocking norm of 74.6 lakh tonnes," the minister said.
The government distributed 5 kilograms free of cost foodgrains per person to around 80 crore people covered under the National Food Security Act (NFSA). This is over and above regular distribution of subsidised NFSA foodgrains which is 35 kg per Antyodaya Anna Yojana family per month and 5 kg per month for priority household beneficiary.
The Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PM-GKAY) scheme was introduced first in April 2020 and has been extended till September this year.
Citing the reason for revising the wheat production estimate to lower side, Goyal said early summer this year and a rise in global prices of wheat due to various geo-political reasons.
"The government is committed to providing for the food security requirements of India first and also support the neighbouring and other vulnerable developing countries which are adversely affected by the sudden changes in the global market for wheat and are unable to access adequate wheat supplies," Goyal said.
Therefore, he said, the central government amended the export policy of wheat from free to prohibited.
"As per the available stock and further projections up to April 2023, the country has enough stock of foodgrains to cater to the requirement of PDS and other welfare scheme and to meet out any other eventuality," Goyal asserted.
Earlier on 13 May, the government suspended wheat export with immediate effect. Aiming at controlling the rising prices of wheat in the domestic market, the government moved the export of all varieties of wheat, including high-protein durum, from 'free' to the 'prohibited' category. India had exported a record 7 million tonnes of wheat during 2021-22 fiscal.
