When a two-day business trip stretches to weeks in lockdown

MUMBAI : For the past six weeks, Sangeeta Paul has been living in a company guesthouse in Ranchi. The consultant with an MNC had travelled from Delhi to the capital of Jharkhand for a few days of work but found herself stranded when the lockdown came into force on 25 March and all trains and flights were cancelled.

“I was wrapping up a project and was all set to return home," says the 36-year-old from Delhi who lives with her husband and in-laws. “I miss having them around, the physical presence of people. It’s lonely in a guesthouse."

The home ministry recently issued a notice allowing interstate travel for some groups, including migrant workers, but it’s unlikely to be of help to those stranded on business trips in India or abroad. Stuck in hotel rooms or company guesthouses, professionals—whose two-day business trips or short vacations have suddenly stretched to weeks of lockdown in a strange place—are looking for ways to keep themselves busy and upbeat.

Arjun Kamdar, a 23-year-old wildlife biology postgraduate student, is riding out the lockdown in a sparsely furnished house in Tezpur, which he’d used as a temporary base during his four-month field study in Assam’s Sonitpur district. He was to finish his study of human-elephant conflict by the first week of April and head home to Mumbai. “The house only has a table, chair, bed, mosquito net and stove since no one was supposed to live here. All my time was spent in the forest," says Kamdar, who can’t go out on the field to continue his research. He’s occupying himself reading, writing articles and studying urban wildlife.

Some states are making plans to repatriate people stuck abroad, like Karnataka, which has said it is looking for a way to bring back more than 10,000 tourists, professionals, workers and students from the state. About two weeks ago, the Supreme Court advised students, professionals and others stuck abroad to “stay put safely wherever they are". India stopped all international flights on 23 March and domestic flights two days later.

Mumbai resident Anuj Agarwal, who runs legal education consultancy Amicus Partner, is billeted in the empty holiday home of a relative in Lonavla. He was on his way to Bengaluru to visit his parents, when he learnt that his parents’ apartment complex had been declared a containment zone and outsiders were not allowed.

“There was no point going home, so I decided to head back to Mumbai by bike," he says. “I overestimated by ability. I could only reach Lonavla," says Agarwal, 34. Knowing he couldn’t make it further, he started making frantic calls to find a roof over his head. “Thankfully, a distant relative has a house and said I could use it."

He’s keeping himself busy reading, running and learning to grow vegetables. “It keeps my mind off the worry about work. My clients are mostly international law schools. With travel unlikely to pick up anytime soon, I will have to write this year off. I just have to wait it out—in every way," says Agarwal with a rueful laugh.

The uncertainty and sense of being cooped up in a guesthouse for weeks has taken a toll on her health, Paul says. She’s been struggling with insomnia and low blood sugar levels. So she’s created a strict routine for herself now—she spends an hour on exercise every morning, logs into work by 10 am, winds up at 6 pm, and gets on phone calls with family, friends and acquaintances. “I have realised the importance of human connections now," she says.

Gurugram resident Rahul Saigal has been living in a hotel room in Manila since 19 March after going on a week-long solo diving trip to Palau, an island in the western Pacific. He got to Manila, but flights to India were cancelled. Besides missing his wife and two children, the lockdown is getting expensive. “I’ve spent about ₹5 lakh so far," says Saigal, 42, over a WhatsApp call. “I am staying positive and treating this time as an opportunity to think. Besides, it’s going to make for a good story in future."

