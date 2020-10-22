When an Indian Railways locomotive was seized for killing two elephants

In one of its kind incident, an Indian Railways diesel locomotive was seized by the forest official in Assam for mowing down an elephant and its calf inside the Lumding Reserve forest area of the state.

The locomotive was seized from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This is the first time that such an action has been taken by the authorities.

The locomotive was seized from the Bamunimaidan Railway Yard under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. This is the first time that such an action has been taken by the authorities.

However, the North-East Frontier Railway(NFR) zone later issued a statement saying that this incident was not first of its kind.

According to a senior NF railway official,"The locomotive was seized for an independent enquiry by the forest department officials". It further added that," Indian Railways has already started an investigation against the defaulters".

According to an official release,"One Railway Engine (loco engine number- 12440 WDG4) has been seized from the possession of Senior DME/Diesel/New Guwahati, Chandra Mohan Tiwari at Bamunimaidan Railway Yard, Diesel loco shed for killing 2 Indian elephants (schedule 1(12B) animal under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 at Railway Track KM post number 180/9 and 181/9 between Patharkhula and Lamsakhang Railway Station on September 27, 2020 midnight,"

An elephant and its calf were killed by a goods train engine in Lumding area of Assam on September 27. Earlier in this regard, Locomotive pilot and assistant locomotive pilot have been suspended by the Railways and an internal inquiry has been ordered.

The seized loco engine was later given back in view of the continuity of essential services to the public.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister, Parimal Suklabaidya said that the department shall not fail to take toughest stand against the railway. He added that killing of elephants on the railway tracks must stop forthwith.

Indian Railways has clarified that it has taken a slew of measures to prevent the killing of elephants while crossing the railway tracks.

It said that in 2019 about 268 elephants and in the current year 61 elephants have been saved by imposing speed restrictions on trains while passing through the elephant corridor and also putting in place innovative ideas like 'Plan Bee' and providing ramps at identified locations.