The central government on Monday revealed the registration process for the Covid-19 vaccination for children. Dr. RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief informed that children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1. The children will be required to submit 'student id cards' for the registration process for Covid vaccination, Sharma added. According to Sharma, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards".

Last week, PM Modi, during his address to the nation, declared that children between 15 and 18 years will also get the Covid vaccine shot from January 3 onwards amid Omicron variant concerns. Bharat Biotech’s covid-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval for emergency use in children.

Covaxin has shown that it has a very good immune response in children in trials, Dr NK Arora, Chairman of Covid Task Force working group, NTAGI, said. "Bharat Biotech's Covaxin is the only COVID-19 vaccine which will be administered, for now, to children in the age group of 15-18 years who will be inoculated from January 3. The estimated population to be covered in this category is seven to eight crores," according to PTI news agency.

Necessary modifications are being done on the CoWIN portal to register the new category of vaccination.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted emergency use authorisation to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions on Friday, December 24.

Meanwhile, several states have initiated the preparatory work to administer Covid-19 vaccines to children aged 15 to 18 years. For instance, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday said that they will be organising vaccination drives in schools.

The Tamil Nadu government will administer doses at schools and also by holding special camps, state's health minister Ma Subramanian said.

After inspecting the 16th Mega vaccination camp underway in over 50,000 camps across the state, Subramanian noted that there are 33.20 lakh kids aged 15 to 18 years in Tamil Nadu.

