When and how to register your children for Covid vaccination? Govt answers

The central government on Monday revealed the registration process for the Covid-19 vaccination for children. Dr. RS Sharma, CoWIN platform Chief informed that children in the age group of 15-18 years will be able to register on the CoWIN app from January 1. The children will be required to submit 'student id cards' for the registration process for Covid vaccination, Sharma added. According to Sharma, "We've added an additional (10th) ID card for registration - the student ID card because some might not have Aadhaar or other identity cards".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}