‘When are you going to Jharkhand?’ CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke answers, comments on police lathi-charge on students

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has strongly condemned police action against student protesters in Jharkhand. He described events in Jharkhand as “extremely unfortunate”.

He drew a comparison to an earlier incident at Jantar Mantar on 20 July. On 10 August, a similar situation unfolded again in Jharkhand.

Students there faced tear gas and lathi charges from the police. Dipke questioned why such a force would always target students and not politicians.

“What I fail to understand is why lathi charges or tear gas are not used when political parties stage protests. Why are tear gas and lathi charges always used against students?” Abhijeet Dipke said during a media interaction.

The CJP founder said he had spoken with the leader of the Jharkhand student movement, Devendra Nath Mahato. Mahato had been on a hunger strike for nine days. Despite this, police subjected him to lathi charges, Dipke said.

According to Dipke, Mahato was assaulted and severely beaten. He is currently hospitalised, with his condition remaining concerning, he added.

Dipke urged governments nationwide to reflect on such incidents. This applies whether referring to Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand.

“Governments need to reflect on this, whether it concerns Jantar Mantar or Jharkhand. Every government in the country should ask itself what it hopes to achieve by treating students this way,” Dipke said.

“These students are fighting for their rights and their future. They are not fighting for any vote bank. There should be no lathi charge against them in this manner. Such brutality against students is completely unacceptable,” he added.

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His comments follow clashes in Ranchi on 10 August. Students breached barricades while heading towards the assembly. Police reportedly responded with water cannons, tear gas and lathi charges. Several protesters were reportedly injured during this confrontation.

‘When are you going to Jharkhand?’ When asked about joining the protest in Jharkhand, Dipke said his team was already present on the ground. They continue working actively to strengthen the movement there.

Dipke stressed the focus shouldn't shift from Mahato. He confirmed his full support for the movement's leader.

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He said remaining in constant touch with Jharkhand's students matters most. His team continues working there consistently, he added.

“The important question is whether we are supporting him in this fight. And, we are doing that completely. I am constantly in touch with the students in Jharkhand. Our team is continuously working there,” he said.