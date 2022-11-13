Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Vilasrao Deshmukh's son and Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh shared a photo from the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Congress, where a follower is seen towering the photo of his father in the crowd of yatris.
Deshmukh took to Twitter to share the image. He captioned the image with three hearts. Vilasrao Deshmukh served as the 14th Chief Minister of Maharashtra, first term from 18 October 1999 to 16 January 2003 and second term, from 1 November 2004 to 5 December 2008.
The picture was also shared by Riteish's wife and Bollywood actor Genelia D'Souza.
Several followers have replied to Deshmukh's post and has requested him to join the yatra which is now crossing Maharashtra. “Where are u Riteish Deshmukh..?? It's time to show some spine.." wrote one user.
Another user wrote, “When are you joining the #BharatJodoYatra ?"
Several Bollywood actors which include Pooja Bhatta and Sushant Singh have joined the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra. Pooja Bhatt walked along with Rahul Gandhi in Hyderabad, and Sushant Singh joined the yatra after it entered Maharashtra early this week.
NCP leader Supriya Sule, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) leader Aaditya Thackeray took walked with Rahul Gandhi.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress took a one-day break in Maharashtra on Sunday and it will proceed from Kalamnuri in Hingoli district to Washim on Monday. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a crowd on Saturday night at in Kalamnuri and said the message of the foot march led by him was that India cannot be divided and hatred would not be allowed to be spread.
The Congress's mass contact initiative will cover a distance of 382 km across five districts of Maharashtra before entering Madhya Pradesh on November 20. It will pass through 12 states before culminating in Jammu and Kashmir after spanning a distance of 3,570 km over nearly 150 days.
