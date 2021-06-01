The Union health ministry on Tuesday reviewed the current Covid-19 situation in the country, especially at a time when daily cases have been witnessing a dip for a few days now.

During a routine health presser, Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry, said that active cases are down by 50%, 1.3 lakh decrease in active cases in a day. In 30 states/UT, cases have been consistently declining for one week, it's a positive trend.

He also added that 1,27,000 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. Since May 28, the country is reporting less than 2 lakh cases. There is a decline in infections across the country.

In terms of easing the district-wise lockdown and begin unlocking across states, the health ministry added that for opening districts, Covid positivity rate should be below 5% for a week. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that the positivity rate should remain below 5% for at least two weeks before an outbreak can be considered to be under control.

The ministry further stated that over 70% vulnerable population should be vaccinated. This means, population above the age of 60 and also those above 45 and with comorbidities must have received vaccination doses.

"Gradual lifting (of lockdown) will not witness a massive surge. However, we have to ensure that vaccination is prioritized. The vaccination rate must be up to 70%. COVID appropriate behaviour should be followed, " said Balram Bhargava, Director General, ICMR during the press meeting.

The ministry, in its press briefing also added that recovered cases are more than daily cases now, with recoveries increasing to 92% now; 20 lakh tests on an average in one week.

Total 21.60 crore vaccine doses administered in the country with 1.67 crore doses to health workers, 2.42 crore to front line workers, 15.48 crore to people in 45+ age group while for those in 18-44 age group, 2.03 doses have been administered, it said.

As coronavirus cases across India show a declining trend, many states that had resorted to lockdowns to combat and contain the killer virus are slowly opening up.

However, most state governments including Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattsgrah have extended the Covid-related curbs with certain relaxation.

