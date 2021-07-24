Bharat Biotech's Covaxin trials for children are presently underway and the results are expected to be released by September, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said today, news agency ANI tweeted.

On Friday, the AIIMS chief said that children in India can start getting vaccinated by September 2021. "In the coming few weeks or by September vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age and that also will give more protection to the kid and more confidence to the public that children are safe." PTI quoted Dr Guleria.

The trial is conducted in three phases by segregating children into categories according to their age. The first trial was started in the age group of 12-18 years followed by the age group of 6-12 years and 2-6 years which are currently undergoing trials.

He further said that Zydus Cadila has included the data for children for their COVID-19 vaccine.

"Zydus Cadila vaccine has also included children and their data is already there. They have already applied for the emergency use authorization," he said.

India has given over 42 crore doses of vaccines so far, and the government aims to vaccinate all adults by the end of this year. However, the country is yet to clear a vaccine for children amid concern over a third wave.

