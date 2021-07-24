On Friday, the AIIMS chief said that children in India can start getting vaccinated by September 2021. "In the coming few weeks or by September vaccines should be available for children. We should then start schools in a graded manner as we have been doing for 18-45 years age and that also will give more protection to the kid and more confidence to the public that children are safe." PTI quoted Dr Guleria.

