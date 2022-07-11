Comedian Vir Das posted another hilarious and equally intelligent comment that will not make you ROLF (rolling on the floor laughing) but also introspect at the same time. On Monday, the comedian posted a clip from his earlier show on Instagram, where he jokes about how in India, comedians often get penalised for hurting sentiments.

In the new video Vir says, "You come to an Indian comic and you tell us a comedian got slapped, we don't ask ‘by who?’ we ask 'with what?'" He then adds, "Sedition, defamation, hurting sentiments. What did they get slapped with?"

The video has garnered over 6,000 likes and more than 43 comments.

One fan commented, “… watched this live, and I saw Vir make people introspect, realise the potential of being united and the dark times of division." While another said, “I think Vir Das makes you laugh and rethink at the same time," another one wrote, “Repeating myself. He is the most intelligent comedian in India. Brilliant. Its so thoughtful listening to him."

Controversial statements of Vir Das

Time and again, Vir has received flak for his intelligent but controversial comedy.

Last year, he landed in controversy for his comment that Indian men ‘worship women during the day but gang rape them at night’.

In 2021, Vir was in news for his monologue 'I Come From Two Indias', performed at the John F Kennedy Center in Washington. He received backlash from a section of the public for allegedly showcasing a bad image of Indians abroad. His show Vir Da was nominated in the Best Comedy category at the International Emmy Awards in 2021.

However, many Indians continue to celebrate him. Priyanka Chopra who attended Vir's show in Los Angeles in April this year went on to call him ‘brave and inspiring’. Sharing pictures, she wrote “What a day! With Awesome friends watching an awesome friend do what he does best! @virdas you are so brave and so inspiring to me! Not to mention had me in tears laughing!! Thx for having us! Also love having u in La @pearlthusi come back soon! @cavanaughjames are u finally moving too? Love you too @divya_jyoti."

After beginning a career in standup comedy, Vir Das moved to Hindi cinema starring in films like Badmaash Company, Delhi Belly, and Go Goa Gone in supporting roles.