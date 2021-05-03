OPEN APP
When does a Covid-hit patient need to get hospitalised: Govt lists warning signs

The Union health ministry on Monday stressed warning signs of when patients infected with Covid-19 disease need to stop exercising home isolation and get hospitalised.

During a routine health presser, the ministry stated that falling oxygen saturation, excessive fatigue are warning signs that indicate COVID patient in home isolation needs hospitalisation.

The statement comes at a time when hospitals are inundated with Covid patients due to a massive surge in cases across the country, which has also led shortage of ICU beds, oxygen supply in hospitals.

"People living in home isolation keep contacting their doctor. Saturation is decreasing to 93 or less, there are conditions like fainting, chest pain, then contact the doctor immediately," said Director of AIIMS Dr Randeep Guleria.

Last week, the health ministry revised the home isolation rules of mild and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

"As per the guidelines, the patients who are clinically assigned to be mild /asymptomatic are recommended for home isolation," an official statement said. To read more, click here.

"Patient under home isolation will stand discharged and end isolation after at least 10 days have passed from onset of symptoms (or from date of sampling for asymptomatic cases) and no fever for 3 days. There is no need for testing after the home isolation period is over," the health ministry had stated.

Moreover, AIIMS chief also warned against a number of early ways of Covid-19 treatment, which can later prove harmful. He warned against multiple CT scans to begin with.

"One CT scan equal to 300-400 chest X-rays, no need of it in mild COVID. Repeated scans in younger age group can increase cancer risk," he said.

He also added that taking steroids in early stages helps faster viral replication and can lead to severe viral pneumonia. He said that clinical guidelines on Covid management indicates no or limited medication required for mild illness.

He also said that Covid-19 anti-viral drugs Remdesivir, Plasma, Tocilizumab are only on emergency use authorisation as we have limited data on benefits. Timing of when these drugs are administered is most important.

"The current recommendation is that, if you have recovered from COVID then you should take both doses of vaccine. In scientific language, the first dose is priming while the second dose is a booster dose," said Guleria.

Meanwhile, As many as 3,68,147 more people tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative caseload to 1,99,25,604, said the Union health ministry on Monday morning.

This marks a minimal decline in new infections as the country had passed the grim milestone of recording over 4 lakh cases on Saturday.

The fatality count of the country went up in the same duration as 3,417 more people succumbed to the disease. The cumulative death toll now stands at 2,18,959.

