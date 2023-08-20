‘When good economists become politicians they lose..’ Ashwini Vaishnaw accuses Raghuram Rajan of 'doing shadow-boxing'1 min read 20 Aug 2023, 09:35 AM IST
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticizes former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan for ‘shadow-boxing’ and urges him to stick to economics
Former RBI Governor and an acclaimed economist Raghuram Rajan always finds himself at the centre of controversy for his comments that don't sink well with the centre government. Replying to one of his recent comments, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw called Rajan a politician and accused him of "doing shadow-boxing on somebody’s behalf".