﻿Days after deciding to retain Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh and leaving Wayanad seat in Kerala for sister Priyanka Gandhi to contest, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to the people of Wayanad. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the recently held Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi won from both Wayanad and Raebareli seats he contested. However, since the candidate has to quit from one of the seats if wins from two seats, Rahul Gandhi decided to resign from Wayanad seat.

Following that, the Congress party announced that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will make her electoral debut by contesting the Wayanad bypoll. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Gandhi's letter comes just a day ahead of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha.

In a letter to people of Wayanad, Gandhi said that they must have seen the sadness in his eyes as he stood in front of the media and told them about my decision.

The Congress leader added that when he faced faced abuse day after day, the unconditional love protected him. “You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Further, Gandhi added that though he is sad, he is consoled because his sister Priyanka will be there to represent them. “I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity," Gandhi said in a letter.

The Congress leader stated that he doesn't know how to thank them for what you have done for him.

Here's full text of Rahul Gandhi's letter {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Dear sisters and brothers of Wayanad,

I hope you are well. You must have seen the sadness in my eyes as I stood in front of the media and told you about my decision.

So why am I sad? {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I met you five years ago. The first time I visited you I came asking for your support. I was a stranger to you and yet you believed in me. You embraced me with unbridled love and affection. It didn't matter which political formation you supported, it didn't matter which community you were from or which religion you believed in or which language you spoke.

When I faced abuse day after day, your unconditional love protected me. You were my refuge, my home and my family. I never felt for even a moment that you doubted me.

I will never forget what I saw during the floods. Family after family who had lost everything. Life, property, friends all gone and yet not one of you, not even the smallest child had lost your dignity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I will remember, the countless flowers and hugs you gave me. Each one given with such genuine love and tenderness. How can I ever forget, the bravery, beauty and confidence with which young girls would translate my speeches in front of thousands of people.

It was truly a joy and an honour to be your voice in Parliament.

I am sad, but I am consoled because my sister Priyanka will be there to represent you. I am confident that she will do an excellent job of being your MP if you decide to give her the opportunity. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I am also consoled because I have a loving family in the people of Rae Bareli and a bond that I cherish deeply. My central commitment to both you and the people of Rae Bareli is that we will fight and defeat the hatred and violence being spread in the country.

I do not know how to thank you for what you have done for me. For the love and protection you gave me when I needed it most. You are part of my family and I will always be there for each and every one of you.

Thank you so much. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!