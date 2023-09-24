‘When I take..’ PM Modi hilarious take on G20 team member wife's comment on long duty hours2 min read 24 Sep 2023, 07:50 AM IST
PM Modi jokes with G20 team, says wife will celebrate if he takes them away for a month.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a light-hearted conversation with the team who worked to help organise the G20 meeting. While interacting with PM Modi, Ravinder Tyagi, who has been working at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan for 33 years, told the Prime Minister about how his wife told him to not come home for three days, between September 8-10, for the G20 Summit preparations.