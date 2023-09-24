Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen having a light-hearted conversation with the team who worked to help organise the G20 meeting. While interacting with PM Modi, Ravinder Tyagi, who has been working at the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) at Pragati Maidan for 33 years, told the Prime Minister about how his wife told him to not come home for three days, between September 8-10, for the G20 Summit preparations.

“Mr. Prime Minister, when I told my wife about my extra work hours for three days, due to the G20 Summit, she said ‘This is a matter of pride’. Be there for three whole days, I would be happy."

To this, PM Modi shared a hilarious comment and said, “Tyagi ji, I think when your missus gets to know that Modiji is taking you away for one month, she will distribute sweets."

On Friday, PM Modi interacted with the 'Team G20' at Bharat Mandapam and said the credit for the success of the G20 Summit goes to them. "We got praise from everywhere and it is because of the hard work of all functionaries. The credit for the G20 Summit's success goes to all of you (Team G20)," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister asked the functionaries to sit informally and share their experiences in respective departments. This, he said, puts one’s performance in a broader perspective. He said that once we know the efforts of others that pushes us to do better. He said that ‘today’s event is the unity of labourers and both you and I are Mazdoor’.

Another constable of CPRF shares his experience and told the PRime Minister as how he aced left-hand drive car for G20. Around 3000 people, who have contributed to the success of the G20 Summit held in the national capital earlier this month, took part in the interaction. It includes those who have worked at the ground level to ensure the smooth conduct of the summit. The interaction includes functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various Ministries. India’s theme for the G20 Presidency was ‘One Earth One Family One Future’. The New Delhi Declaration was adopted by G20 leaders on September 9, the first day of the summit.

(With inputs from ANI)

