OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the flag-off of eight trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the flag-off of eight trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat. (ANI)

'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel

1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 01:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi recalls slow train travel on Vadodara to Dabhoi narrow gauge line
  • Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. He recalled his slow speed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.

These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Singapore Airlines planes sit on the tarmac at Changi Airport in Singapore

Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Indian economy may contract 25% in current fiscal: Economist Arun Kumar

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain speaks to media during a press conference.

Covid vaccination in Delhi: 51 adverse events reported, one 'bit serious', says Health Min Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST
Diesel sales during April-November 2020, stood at 44.9 million tonnes as compared to 55.4 million tonnes a year back, according to data from the oil ministry's Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Excise duty collection jump 48% this fiscal on record hike in taxes on petrol, diesel

3 min read . 02:06 PM IST

Modi said these trains will help boost tourism in the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which he inaugurated in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.

"Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara) to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrow gauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train used to be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place, very comfortably," Modi said.

"In fact, for some moments, you could walk along with the train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than the train. I also used to enjoy this sometimes," Modi said, adding the stretch is being converted into broad gauge.


Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout