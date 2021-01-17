'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel

'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2021, 01:49 PM IST
- PM Modi recalls slow train travel on Vadodara to Dabhoi narrow gauge line
- Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains
Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. He recalled his slow speed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.
These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.
Modi said these trains will help boost tourism in the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which he inaugurated in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.
Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.
"Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara) to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrow gauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train used to be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place, very comfortably," Modi said.
"In fact, for some moments, you could walk along with the train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than the train. I also used to enjoy this sometimes," Modi said, adding the stretch is being converted into broad gauge.
