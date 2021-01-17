Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses during the flag-off of eight trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat.

'When I used to take narrow gauge train': PM Modi recalls slow train travel

1 min read . 01:49 PM IST Staff Writer

  • PM Modi recalls slow train travel on Vadodara to Dabhoi narrow gauge line
  • Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. He recalled his slow speed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today flagged off eight trains connecting different parts of the country to Kevadia in Gujarat. He recalled his slow speed journeys on narrow gauge trains of yore.

These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

Indian economy may contract 25% in current fiscal: Economist Arun Kumar

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Covid vaccination in Delhi: 51 adverse events reported, one 'bit serious', says Health Min Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Excise duty collection jump 48% this fiscal on record hike in taxes on petrol, diesel

3 min read . 02:06 PM IST

These trains will connect Kevadia to Varanasi, Dadar, Ahmedabad, Hazrat Nizamuddin, Rewa, Chennai and Pratapnagar.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Singapore to require all inbound travellers take virus tests from 25 Jan

1 min read . 02:42 PM IST

Indian economy may contract 25% in current fiscal: Economist Arun Kumar

2 min read . 02:27 PM IST

Covid vaccination in Delhi: 51 adverse events reported, one 'bit serious', says Health Min Satyendar Jain

1 min read . 02:21 PM IST

Excise duty collection jump 48% this fiscal on record hike in taxes on petrol, diesel

3 min read . 02:06 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Modi said these trains will help boost tourism in the tribal region and increase connectivity to the world's tallest statue, the Statue of Unity, which he inaugurated in October 2018 on the occasion of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's 143rd birth anniversary.

Speaking after the event, Modi said old memories of train travel became fresh after flagging off the trains.

"Very few people may be aware of the Baroda (Vadodara) to Dabhoi narrow gauge line. I used to travel by this narrow gauge line. The funny thing in that journey was the train used to be so slow that you could alight and get in at any place, very comfortably," Modi said.

"In fact, for some moments, you could walk along with the train and you felt your (walking) speed was more than the train. I also used to enjoy this sometimes," Modi said, adding the stretch is being converted into broad gauge.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.