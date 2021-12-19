Union Minister Nitin Gadkari recently revealed that ICICI Bank had refused to issue a credit card to him. And when he told this to the then bank Managing Director, KV Kamath, the top official said that it was the policy that they don't issue credit card to "lawyer and politicians".

Addressing a national conference on 'investment opportunities — highway, transport and logistics' in Mumbai, Gadkari said that he got the inspiration from a TV shop to build first BOT (build–operate–transfer) road. He said he was the PWD minister in the Maharashtra government.

“I went to a shop to buy a TV in instalment. But when the person got to know I was a minister - he said sir wait for some time…will give you a fresh piece. But that fresh piece never came. Maybe he thought a politician buying TV in instalment…maybe money will never come."

Gadkari said that he had such experience in the past as well. “Kamath saheb was once in flight with me. He was the MD of ICICI Bank. He came to me and praised my works. I said Kamath saheb you are praising me but your bank refused to give credit card to me. Kamath said we have a policy that we don't issue credit card to lawyers and politicians. Later, he arranged one for me."

The union minister said that when a TV can be bought in instalment, why not highways and tunnel, and “that's how I got the inspiration to build BOT roads".

