When is Bakrid 2026— 27 or 28 May? Centre revises Eid al-Adha holiday — 2-day holiday in Kerala, West Bengal?

Bakrid date 2026: With approaching Bakrid festival date, the confusion around holiday arises. Also known as Eid al-Adha, or the Festival of Sacrifice, this auspicious occasion will be celebrated by Muslims all over India a day later than scheduled holiday in 2026 calendar, that is on 28 May. This change in date has come about due to the sighting of the crescent moon on 18 May, which marked the beginning of the Islamic month of Zil Hijja.

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Unlike Eid-ul-Fitr, Eid-ul-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day after the sighting of the crescent moon. Muslim organisation Imarat-e-Sharia Hind, Shahi Imam of Fatehpuri Mosque in Delhi's Chandni Chowk and Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Syed Shaban Bukhari had announced that the three-day festivities would begin from 28 May instead of 27 May.

This festival commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's absolute willingness to sacrifice his son Ismail in a profound act of obedience to Allah (God). According to scriptures, Ismail was granted life and a sacrificial animal was offered in his place. Hence, members of the Muslim community celebrate this day by offering sacrifice of animals.

Centre declares 28 May as public holiday On account of Eid-ul-Azha, all central government administrative offices across India will remain closed on 28 May. The personnel ministry on 22 May in a statement said, "Central government administrative offices located at Delhi/New Delhi shall remain closed on 28th May, 2026, on account of Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) (in place of 27th May, 2026)," it said in a statement.

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BJP-led Bengal cuts Bakrid holiday to 1 day Suvendu Adhikari-led West Bengal government on 23 May declared that May 28 will be observed as a public holiday in view of Bakrid celebrations. The authorities restructured its previously established holiday calendar and cut down 2-day holiday designated for 26 and 27 May to one day leave.

Specifying that both dates will now operate as standard working days, the order said, “In terms of Notification No. 4188-F(P2) dated 27th November, 2025, 26th May, 2026 (Tuesday) and 27th May, 2026 (Wednesday) were declared as public holidays on account of the Day before Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) and Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) respectively. Now, information has been received that Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid) will be observed on 28th May, 2026 (Thursday). Accordingly, in partial modification of the aforesaid notification, the Governor is pleased to declare 28th May, 2026 (Thursday) as a public holiday under Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881 on account of Id-Ud-Zoha (Bakrid).”

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According to an official administrative directive, prior holiday designations for for Bakrid would now be treated as normal working days for all government offices and establishments covered under the notification.

Also Read | Bakrid Eid 2026: Delhi govt offices to remain closed on May 28

Two-day holiday for Bakrid in Kerala Kerala government declared two-day public holiday for Bakrid. On 24 May, the state administration declared 27 and 28 May as a holiday for the festival. The notification issued by the General Administration Department said, “Since 'Id-Ul-Ad'ha' (Bakrid) is being celebrated in the state on May 28, the government is pleased to order that Thursday, May 28, 2026, will also be a holiday.”

It further clarified that Wednesday and Thursday will be non-working days for all government offices in the state, including all public sector undertakings, educational institutions, including professional colleges, and institutions coming under the Negotiable Instruments Act 1881.

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Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate Bakrid on 27 May Even though several governments and institutions modified their holiday schedules due to revised Bakrid date, Jammu and Kashmir will observe the festival a day earlier on 27 May. In view of local moon sighting traditions, Jammu and Kashmir will continue to observe the festival on the same day Saudi Arabia and other West Asian countries will celebrate the festival.

In Kashmir, the local clerics confirmed that crescent moon was sighted on 17 May. Accordingly, 18 May 2026, was observed as the first day of Zil Hajj. So, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims in Kashmir on 27 May, Wednesday.

India , Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More Trends News Home When is Bakrid 2026— 27 or 28 May? Centre revises Eid al-Adha holiday — 2-day holiday in Kerala, West Bengal?