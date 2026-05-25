Eid al-Adha 2026: Why are Muslims in Kashmir celebrating Bakrid on May 27 while rest of India marks it on May 28?

Muslims across the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Adha, also known as Eid-ul-Azha or Bakrid in India this week.

In Saudi Arabia, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated on 27 May. In India, Muslims will commemorate the festival a day later, on 28 May. However, in Kashmir Eid al-Adha will be observed on 27 May, the same day it is being celebrated in Saudi Arabia.

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Eid al-Adha is observed on the 10th day of Zil Hajj, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. This Eid also coincides with Hajj, a pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia.

What is Eid al-Adha? Eid al-Adha, or the ‘Feast of Sacrifice,’ is the Islamic festival that begins during the Hajj, in the 10th day of the lunar month of Zil Hajj or Dhul-Hijja.

A joyous occasion celebrated by Muslims around the world, Eid al-Adha marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

How is Eid date decided in India, Saudi Arabia? Muslims celebrate two Eids. Both decided by the sighting of crescent moon.

One Eid falls after Ramadan and the other around the Hajj pilgrimage. The Eid that follows Ramadan is known as Eid al-Fitr and falls on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

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Eid al-Fitr falls on day 1 of Shawwal month hence the date is decided by Shawwal moon (hilal), the new crescent that is sighted on the last day of Ramadan, the month of fasting.

In case of Eid al-Adha, the festival falls on the 10th of Zil Hajj, hence dates are confirmed earlier, with the sighting of the moon to mark the beginning of the month – 1st of Zil-Hajj.

Also Read | Hajj 2026: Millions gather in Saudi for pilgrimage despite Middle East war

This year, Saudi Arabia confirmed the sighting of the Zil Hajj crescent moon on Sunday, 17 May marking the beginning of the new Islamic month. As a result, Monday, May 18, 2026, was observed as the first day of Zil Hajj and Eid al-Adha will be accordingly on 27th May, which is 10th day of Zil Hajj.

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In India, the crescent moon was not sighted on 17th may which meant the May 19, 2026, was the first day of Zil Hajj in India and Eid al-Adha will be accordingly on 28th May, which is 10th day of Zil Hajj.

In Kashmir, however, the local clerics said crescent was sighted on 17 May and according May 18, 2026, was observed as the first day of Zil Hajj. So, Eid al-Adha will be celebrated by Muslims in Kashmir on 27th May, Wednesday which is 10th day of Zil Hajj.

Hajj 2026 begins today in Saudi Over 1.5 million pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia from outside the kingdom for the upcoming hajj exceeding the number of international visitors last year despite the war in the Middle East, officials were quoted by international news agencies.

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Pilgrims start arriving early in Saudi Arabia, however the main rituals begin on Monday, 25 May, according to the strict chronological order of Hajj rituals followed every year, three days ahead of Eid al-Adha– the festival of sacrifice that falls on 27 May in Saudi Arabia this year.

Hajj 2026 is taking place against the backdrop of a ceasefire in the Iran war and related uncertainty in the Middle East.

What is Hajj? Hajj is one of the five Pillars of Islam, along with the profession of faith, prayer (Namaz), almsgiving (Zakat), and fasting (Ramadan).

The Hajj is the annual Islamic pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia and involves a series of religious rituals.

Eid al-Adha marks Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of submission to God.

The once-in-a-lifetime pilgrimage is mandatory for every Muslim who can afford it and is physically able to make it. Some Muslims make the journey more than once in their lives.

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(With agency inputs)

Key Takeaways The date of Eid al-Adha is determined by moon sightings, leading to different observance days in various regions.

Kashmir's local clerics confirmed the crescent sighting earlier than the rest of India, resulting in a unique celebration date.

Eid al-Adha coincides with Hajj, the pilgrimage to Mecca, emphasizing the festival's significance in the Islamic calendar.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.

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