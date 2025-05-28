When is Hajj 2025? Key dates, rituals, and significance — all you need to know

Hajj 2025: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on Wednesday announced that Hajj 2025 will begin this year on June 4 after the crescent moon was sighted marking the first day of Dhul-Hijjah or Zil-Hajj, the twelfth month of Islamic calender on 28 May.

Advertisement

Saudi Hajj Minister Tawfiq al-Rabiah said more than one million pilgrims from around the world had already arrived in the country for the annual Hajj pilgrimage. Last year, 1.8 million people took part in the pilgrimage.

For Indian pilgrims, Union Ministry of Minority Affairs, through the Hajj Committee of India, manages arrangements for the bulk of the quota allotted to India, which is 1,22,518 in 2025. The balance of the quota (over 50,000 pilgrims) was allotted to Private Tour Operators.

When is Hajj 2025? The Hajj is one of the five pillars of Islam and must be undertaken at least once by all Muslims who can afford the travel costs to Saudi Arabia from their home countries.

Advertisement

Hajj is an annual pilgrimage toMecca, the holiest city of Islam in Saudi Arabia, which houses the Kaaba, Islam's holiest site. The pilgrimage is performed during a particular period that culminates with Eid-ul-Adha.

Many pilgrims also visit the city of Medina, home to the Prophet Muhammad’s tomb and the second holiest site in Islam. While not an official part of the Hajj, visiting Medina remains a significant spiritual experience for many devouts.

The Hajj pilgrimage is held annually between the eighth and 13th days of Zil-Hajj, the 12th and final month on the Islamic lunar calendar. This year the corresponding Gregorian calendar dates of Hajj 2025 in Saudi Arabia will be between June 4 and June 9.

Advertisement

The pilgrims take part in four days of ceremonies with the high point coming on the second day with mass outdoor prayers on Mount Arafat, the hill where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon.

The pilgrims take part in four days of ceremonies with the high point coming on the second day with mass outdoor prayers on Mount Arafat, the hill where the Prophet Muhammad delivered his last sermon.

When is Eid al-Adha? This year, the day of Arafat will fall on June 5, followed by Eid al-Adha on June 6 in Saudi Arabia. In India the lunar calender is usually a day after Saudi. In India, Eid al-Adha 2025, which falls on 10th day of Zil-Hajj is on June 7, Saturday.

Advertisement

Pilgrims from India began their journey to Saudi Arabia as early as the end of April.

Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and is also known as the 'Feast of Sacrifice.'

Eid-ul-Adha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Eids celebrated by Muslims. It marks the end of the annual Hajj pilgrimage and is also known as the “Feast of Sacrifice." Usually, there is a gap of 70 days between Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.

Feast of Sacrifice The central ritual of offering a sacrifice (qurbani) commemorates Prophet Ibrahim's willingness to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his obedience to God.

As mentioned in the Quran (Surah As-Saffat, verses 99-113), Prophet Ibrahim received a divine command in a dream to sacrifice his beloved son, Isma'il (Ishmael), as a test of his faith. As Ibrahim prepared to carry out the sacrifice, God intervened and provided a ram to be sacrificed instead, signifying Ibrahim's devotion and submission to God's will.

Advertisement

Thus the sacrifice on Eid al-Adha symbolises the significance of faith, sacrifice, and obedience in Islam.