When is PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment date? From beneficiary list to excluded farmers— all you need to know

The twenty-first instalment date of the PM Kisan Yojana, launched by the Union Government in 2019, has been released.

The previous 20th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was released on August 2, during which a total of ₹20,500 crore was disbursed. This benefitted more than 9.7 crore farmers across the country.

Under the prevailing scheme, eligible farmers are granted ₹6,000 annually in three equal instalments. As a support system for small and marginal farmers, the scheme provides ₹2,000 to each farmer in every cycle.

Also Read | Centre launches third PLI round for speciality steel

PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment date Farmers who have completed their e-KYC and registration process on the official portal from the 20th instalment are set to receive funds from the central government's welfare scheme.

The Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is expected to disburse the periodic amount in the first week of November as per past trends. Last year, the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN scheme was released in on October 5, 2024. However, no official date has been released yet.

Also Read | Centre launches third PLI round for speciality steel

Notably, the 19th instalment of this scheme was released on February 24 this year, marking a 4-to-6-month period during which it is released. This implies that the beneficiaries can expect their funds latest by January end.

Aimed to reduce financial strain, which is rampant in theagricultural sector, eligible farmers receive these funds from the Centre directly under the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) system. This implies that money will be credited in beneficiary's accounts in the coming days, aligning with Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana.

Where to check the latest update related to the PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment? Those waiting for PM Kisan Yojana 21st instalment must track latest updates on the official website at https://pmkisan.gov.in. Funds will be directly credited to bank accounts, but beneficiaries must ensure that your Aadhar card is linked to their bank account to receive the money through DBT mode.

PM Kisan beneficiary list The official website states, “The Department has identified certain suspected cases that may fall under the exclusion criteria outlined in the PM-KISAN scheme guidelines.” Given below are the parameters based on which certain candidates will be excluded from the financial support

Farmers who acquired land ownership after 1 February 2019

More than one family member enrolled for the benefits such as both husband and wife and an adult member and minor, among others. The website further notes, “The benefits for such cases have been temporarily withheld till physical verification is completed. Farmers are requested to check their eligibility status on Know Your Status (KYS) of PM KISAN website/ mobile app or Kisan eMitra chatbot for further details.”