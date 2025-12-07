When Jemimah Rodrigues hinted at Smriti Mandhana-Palash Muchal's cancelled wedding; here's what had happened

India's women's cricket team vice-captain Smriti Mandhana and Palash Muchal have finally broken silence on their postponed wedding and confirmed it has been cancelled. Both took to Instagram stories to put an end to all the speculations that made headlines for the past week.

Fresh from winning the maiden ICC Women's World Cup at home on November 2, Mandhana and Palash were all set to marry in Sangli in Maharashtra on November 23. They duo also celebrated the pre-wedding rituals, with Mandhana's India teammates in attendance.

But on the wedding day, Mandhana's father, Srinivas Mandhana, had to be admitted to the hospital due to a heart attack. What followed was both Mandhana and Palash removing almost all their wedding and engagement-related post on social media.