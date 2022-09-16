When King Charles visited sets of Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle

When King Charles visited sets of Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle2 min read . 08:49 PM IST
Late actor Shashi Kapoor's son Kunal Kapoor shared a throwback picture featuring King Charles III from the sets of the film 'Ahista Ahista'.
Did you know that King Charles III visited the sets of a Bollywood film back in the 1980s? It was for the 1981 Hindi movie Ahista Ahista starring Ranbir Kapoor’s uncle Kunal Kapoor, the son of late Bollywood actor Shashi Kapoor.
A vintage image from the set of Kapoor's debut Hindi film was shared online by the actor himself. Young Kunal Kapoor is pictured smiling broadly as he poses with the future king.The movie also starred Shammi Kapoor, Nanda, Kunal Kapoor and Padmini Kolhapure. Few people are aware that Kolhapure was the woman who kissed Prince Charles and afterwards became known in Britain as the ‘woman who kissed Prince Charles’.
Padmini greeted Charles and, in the heat of the moment, planted a kiss on his cheek. Before leaving, she wrapped a garland around his neck, gave him a cheek kiss and chuckled. This was sufficient to garner headlines in both Britain and India.
The actor told Hindustan Times in 2007, "It was just a peck on the cheek...the media took it somewhere else. It was no big deal."
When Padmini travelled to London for a vacation, a British immigration official asked her if she was the one who had kissed Prince Charles. The actor said in 2013 to The Times of India that she had felt humiliated.
After his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, passed away on September 8, King Charles-III was proclaimed the new king of England. Additionally, since the British Queen is no longer alive, "God Save the King" will once more serve as Britain's national song.
Kunal didn't appear in many films during his acting career and ended after the release of "Trikal." After 30 years, he made a comeback to the big screen in 2015, playing the father of Amy Jackson in "Singh is Bling."
Zahan Prithviraj Kapoor, a son, and Shaira Kapoor, a daughter, are the products of Kunal's marriage to Sheena, the daughter of filmmaker Ramesh Sippy. The couple has now separated.
(With agency inputs)
