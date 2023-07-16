When Madhavan met Modi, Macron: Rocketry actor speaks on taking selfie with PM, French president2 min read 16 Jul 2023, 08:36 AM IST
Actor R Madhavan expressed his admiration for French President Emmanuel Macron and Indian PM Narendra Modi during a banquet dinner in Paris.
Renowned actor R Madhavan was among the distinguished attendees present at the grand banquet dinner held by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. During his interaction with President Macron, the actor conveyed his delight and expressed his deep admiration as an ardent admirer of the esteemed French leader.
