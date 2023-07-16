Renowned actor R Madhavan was among the distinguished attendees present at the grand banquet dinner held by French President Emmanuel Macron in honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 14. During his interaction with President Macron, the actor conveyed his delight and expressed his deep admiration as an ardent admirer of the esteemed French leader.

A ceremonial dinner took place at the renowned Louvre Museum in Paris on the occasion of the French National Day. The hosting of banquets at this prestigious venue had been discontinued since Queen Elizabeth's visit in 1953.

Madhavan has expressed his gratitude to PM Modi and President Macron for imparting a valuable lesson in elegance and modesty. He extended his well wishes for the everlasting prosperity of France and India.

“The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations," Madhavan wrote.

“The positivity and mutual respect in the air was like a loving embrace. I sincerely pray that their vision and dreams bear fruit for all of us at the desired and appropriate time. President Macron eagerly took a selfie for us while our Honorable Prime Minister very graciously and sweetly stood up to be part of it.. a moment that will be forever etched in my mind for both the uniqueness and impact of that picture," the actor added.

Madhavan also highlighted the significance of July 14, 2023, as it witnessed the remarkable and triumphant launch of Chandrayaan-3, featuring the reliable Vikas engine developed with the assistance of SEP France, under the guidance of Nambi Narayanan. Also, he offered prayers for the success of their vital and extraordinary mission.

Actor Shilpa Shetty was quick to react to Madhavan’s Instagram post. “Sooo proud of all your accomplishments, well deserved," Shetty wrote.

“Bro kamal hai !! Tu mere saath selfie leta hai aur duniya bhar ke president tere saath !!! Can I just say I own you !!!" wrote actor Ronit Roy.

President Macron earlier expressed his appreciation for PM Modi's two-day visit to France by sharing a compilation video showcasing highlights of their power-packed events. The video featured moments of interaction between Madhavan and Macron, including a handshake and words of praise from the Indian actor.

