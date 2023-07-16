“The passion and dedication to do good for the Indo French relationship, as well as for the people of both countries was palpable and intense during the Bastille day celebration in Paris on the 14th of July 2023. I was in complete awe at the dinner hosted by the President Emmanuel Macron in honor of our Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the Louvre, of both these world leaders, as they passionately described their vision for the future of these two great friendly nations," Madhavan wrote.