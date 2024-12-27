Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh had once narrated the story of how he became an “accidental finance minister” in 1991 in PV Narasimha Rao's government.

Manmohan Singh once quipped: "People say I was accidental Prime Minister, but I was also accident finance minister." It was a time when critics called him the "accidental prime minister" and "silent prime minister."

He had also narrated the story of how he became the "accidental finance minister".

"Narsimha Rao ji was searching for me, and he traced me to the UGC and he said, 'where are you'. I said I am in the UGC. He said hasn't Alexander mentioned to you what we have for you. I said I didn't take him very seriously, and Narsimha ji said no, you go dressed up and come for the swearing-in ceremony. So that' how I became the finance minister," Manmohan Singh had said.

Manmohan Singh was India's Finance Minister in 1991 in PV Narasimha Rao's government. He has been given credit for economic liberalisation in the country in 1991.

At the launch of his book 'Changing India' in 2018, Manmohan Singh defended "silent prime minister" tag, saying, "People say I was a silent prime minister, but I think these volumes [his book 'Changing India'] speak for themselves."

"I was not the prime minister who was afraid of talking to the press. I met the press regularly. In every foreign tour, I had press conferences in the plane or after landing," the former PM had said.

Manmohan Singh passed away at AIIMS, Delhi, on Thursday evening at the age of 92 due to age-related medical conditions. He had a sudden loss of consciousness at home after which he was rushed to the AIIMS Delhi.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}