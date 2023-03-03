When Microsoft founder Bill Gates gave ‘tadka’ to millet khichdi. Watch video2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:40 AM IST
While attending a program focused on ‘Empowerment through nourishment campaign’, Microsoft founder Bill Gates tried his hands at cooking millet Khichdi
After embarking on his first visit to India post-COVID pandemic, Microsoft founder Bill Gates seems to enjoy the diverse colours of the country. Apart from meeting policymakers, and catching up with sportsmen, the founder Gates Foundation also tried his hands at cooking. While participating in the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign, Bill Gates tried his hands at cooking ‘Shree anna khichdi’. He was also accompanied by Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×