After embarking on his first visit to India post-COVID pandemic, Microsoft founder Bill Gates seems to enjoy the diverse colours of the country. Apart from meeting policymakers, and catching up with sportsmen, the founder Gates Foundation also tried his hands at cooking. While participating in the Empowerment Through Nourishment campaign, Bill Gates tried his hands at cooking ‘Shree anna khichdi’. He was also accompanied by Union Minister Smriti Irani .

While sharing a short video clip of Bill Gates giving a ‘Tadka’ to the millet Khichdi, Union Minister Smriti Irani tweeted,“Recognising the Super Food of India and its POSHAN component.. When @BillGates gave tadka to Shree Ann Khichdi."

While accompanying Bill Gates in making the Khichdi, Union Minister Smriti Irani praised his spirit to come out of his comfort zone and said that she had never found a partner coming from the field of women and child development, who is enthusiastic enough to advent any way near to the making of the Khichdhi. The fun video tweeted by Smriti Irani of Bill Gates giving ‘Tadka’ to the Indian millet khichdi has received a large positive response on the micro blogging site. The video has been viewed by more than 3.12 lakh viewers and liked by around 6,800 users. Many people applauded Bill Gates for coming out of his comfort zone and try to cook an Indian dish.

“Minister Irani did make a wonderful host...one can see how comfortable Mr. Gates is in trying the tadka-preparation and then tasting the khichdi. Nice video. Credit to Team-Modi 's top stalwarts who easily strike a good-rapport with visiting dignitaries," wrote one user.

“Bill Gates announces mandatory khichdi for Microsoft employees," tweeted another user.

Whereas several other users seemed to make a jibe at the government for increasing gas cylinders price. “Inaugurating gas price increase,"replied another user on the video.

Soon after attending the function, Bill Gates praised India's effort of tackling malnutrition among children and women with its flagship program POSHAN 2.0. He said that India is making strong progress towards healthier future of women and children by focusing on data monitoring.

“India is making strong progress toward a healthier future for women and children through POSHAN 2.0 with a focus on data & monitoring. Today I met with two amazing administrators, Amy Joseph and Lakshmi Priya, who are helping to improve nutrition outcomes. @MinistryWCD,"tweeted Bill Gates on Thursday.

Till now, Bill Gates has met RBI governor Shaktikanta Das, Sachin Tendulkar, and several Union Ministers. He has also participated at key events like G20,etc.