When Microsoft founder Bill Gates gave ‘tadka’ to millet khichdi. Watch video

While accompanying Bill Gates in making the Khichdi, Union Minister Smriti Irani praised his spirit to come out of his comfort zone and said that she had never found a partner coming from the field of women and child development, who is enthusiastic enough to advent any way near to the making of the Khichdhi. The fun video tweeted by Smriti Irani of Bill Gates giving ‘Tadka’ to the Indian millet khichdi has received a large positive response on the micro blogging site. The video has been viewed by more than 3.12 lakh viewers and liked by around 6,800 users. Many people applauded Bill Gates for coming out of his comfort zone and try to cook an Indian dish.